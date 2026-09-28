Cousins completed 22 of 33 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Saints. He added three rushing yards on three carries.

The veteran QB got his first chance to work with Brock Bowers, but it was Michael Mayer and Cody White who were on the other end of Cousins' first two TDs of the afternoon, before he connected with his superstar tight end for a four-yard score in the fourth quarter that provided the game-winning points. Cousins has led the Raiders to a stunning 3-0 record to begin the season, completing 67.4 percent (62-for-92) of his passes for 661 yards with a 9:3 TD:INT, and 2026 first overall pick Fernando Mendoza could be waiting a while before he gets a chance to make his first NFL start. Cousins will face a much tougher test in Week 4 at home against Kansas City.