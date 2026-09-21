Cousins completed 19 of 29 passes for 253 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while rushing four times for one yard in the Raiders' 26-14 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Cousins' crisp and nearly mistake-free performance was critical to the Raiders pulling off a significant upset over their divisional rival. The veteran signal-caller validated head coach Klint Kubiak's decision to open the season with him as the starter over first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, with Cousins delivering a 40-yard strike to Tre Tucker in the first quarter and 13- and 11-yard scoring tosses to Cody White in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Cousins has shown very good command of Kubiak's offense over the first two games, and he'll take a 67.8 percent completion rate and a 6:3 TD:INT into an intriguing interconference road matchup against the Saints next Sunday.