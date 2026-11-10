The Vikings have identified Cousins as a "prime trade candidate" ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After dropping to 4-5 and three games behind the Broncos and Chiefs in the loss column in the AFC West following a 21-point loss to the 49ers on Sunday, the Raiders could be compelled to move some veteran pieces ahead of the deadline. Cousins would be an especially appealing target for the Vikings, as he has two years of experience running head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense from their past time together in Minnesota and could be easily plugged into the starting role beginning in Week 10 at Green Bay. The 38-year-old Cousins has enjoyed a resurgent season in Las Vegas, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 7.4 yards per attempt and a 20:8 TD:INT through nine games. Meanwhile, Minnesota's quarterbacks -- Kyler Murray (hamstring), Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer -- have completed just 60.9 percent of passes for 6.4 YPA and an 8:5 TD:INT.