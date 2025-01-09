Chaisson racked up 32 tackles (19.0 solo), including 5.0 sacks, across 15 regular-season games with the Raiders in 2024. He also had two passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.
Chaisson produced career-high numbers across the board for Las Vegas in 2024, while playing 479 defensive snaps, his largest workload since his rookie season with Jacksonville back in 2020. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
