Miller (ankle) carries no injury designation heading into the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The 2018 first-round pick has been forced to sit out back-to-back contests, but it's all systems go for a rematch against the Chiefs. When the AFC West rivals last met Week 5, Miller and the Raiders' offensive line were capable of neutralizing Kansas City's defense to just one sack in a 40-32 triumph for Las Vegas.