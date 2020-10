Miller will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list if for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers if he continues to test negative, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Miller came into contact with Trent Brown, who tested positive, but with another negative test Saturday, Miller will be available for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers. If Miller isn't cleared in time, however, Brandon Parker likely would start at left tackle.