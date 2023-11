Miller (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Miller has missed the Raiders' last two games with a shoulder issue, but he was able to log a week of limited practice sessions and he's got a chance to play in Sunday's affair. If the 2018 first-round pick were to miss his third game in a row, Justin Herron would likely get the nod at left tackle.