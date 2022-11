Miller (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Miller was forced to miss the Raiders' Week 11 win over the Broncos. However, he logged a trio of limited practices ahead of Sunday's showdown with Seattle, leading the team to be optimistic that Miller will be able to return. It would be a big boost to the Raiders' offensive line, as Miller is locked in as the starting left tackle when healthy.