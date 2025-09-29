Miller sustained a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2018 first-round pick from UCLA sustained the injury on Las Vegas' final drive Sunday and will have an MRI soon, but the issue can potentially cause a multi-week absence. Miller will likely be sidelined for the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Colts. In his absence, Charles Grant is expected to start at left tackle.