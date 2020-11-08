The Raiders are viewing Miller (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, as a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Miller didn't practice at any point Wednesday through Friday, so despite the questionable designation implying that the offensive tackle has a 50-50 shot to play this weekend, Rapoport notes that he faces an uphill battle to avoid the inactive list. The Raiders will already be playing without their top right tackle in Trent Brown (reserve/COVID-19 list), so quarterback Derek Carr could be facing more pressure than usual if his left tackle is also sidelined.