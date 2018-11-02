Raiders' Kolton Miller: Exits with knee injury
Miller has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the 49ers with a knee injury.
Miller injured his knee in the first quarter and originally returned to the game. However, with the Raiders down three scores in the third quarter, the team won't take any chances with their 2018 first-round pick. Kelechi Osemele will fill in for Miller at left tackle for the rest of the evening.
