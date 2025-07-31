Miller signed a three-year, $66 million contract extension with the Raiders on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Miller was headed into the final year of his contract and didn't participate in voluntary workouts earlier this offseason, as he was seeking a new deal. He now gets $42.5 million guaranteed and is signed through the 2028 season. Miller started all 17 regular-season games last season and has started 107 contests since since being selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2018 Draft.