Miller (ankle) sat out his second consecutive practice session Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Miller has been as constant a presence as ever along the Raiders' offensive line, starting all seven games for the Silver and Black this year while playing 100 percent of the offensive workload in each contest. He dealt with a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list in late October but was not forced to miss any time. A second consecutive missed practice due to an ankle issue sheds doubt on his status for a Week 9 matchup against the Chargers.