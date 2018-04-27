Raiders' Kolton Miller: Oakland selects 15th overall

The Raiders selected Miller in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 15th overall.

The Raiders began at the 10th pick but traded back five spots before landing Miller, the second offensive tackle selected. At 6-foot-9, 309 pounds, Miller is truly enormous yet is an elite athlete for an offensive lineman, boasting a 4.95-second 40-yard dash among other elite across-the-board numbers. Miller had some rough moments on tape in his UCLA career, but his incredible athleticism understandably leaves a lot for scouts and coaches to dream on. Nate Solder may be one of his better-case scenarios.