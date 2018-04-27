Raiders' Kolton Miller: Oakland selects 15th overall
The Raiders selected Miller in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 15th overall.
The Raiders began at the 10th pick but traded back five spots before landing Miller, the second offensive tackle selected. At 6-foot-9, 309 pounds, Miller is truly enormous yet is an elite athlete for an offensive lineman, boasting a 4.95-second 40-yard dash among other elite across-the-board numbers. Miller had some rough moments on tape in his UCLA career, but his incredible athleticism understandably leaves a lot for scouts and coaches to dream on. Nate Solder may be one of his better-case scenarios.
-
Giants draft Barkley at No. 2 overall
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Giants drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall, and Barkley...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen go No. 1 and No. 3 in the NFL Draft. Dave Richard...
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...