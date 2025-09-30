Las Vegas placed Miller (ankle) on its injured reserve list Tuesday.

Miller was carted off the field after suffering a hairline fracture and a high ankle sprain late in Week 4 versus the Bears, and now he'll have to sit out at least the Raiders' next four games as he recovers. Per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Stone Forsythe will take over as the starting left tackle in Miller's absence.