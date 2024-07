Miller (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list by Las Vegas on Tuesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Miller dealt with shoulder issues late last season, but it's unclear if that's the reason for his absence to open training camp or not. The offensive tackle will be eligible to return to practice and play at any point this preseason as he enters his seventh season with the Raiders after the team selected him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.