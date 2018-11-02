Raiders' Kolton Miller: Out rest of game with knee injury
Miller is out for the rest of Thursday's game with a knee injury.
Miller injured his knee in the first quarter and originally returned to the game. However, with the Raiders down three scores in the third quarter, the team appears to not be taking any chances with their 2018 first-round pick. Kelechi Osemele is in line to take over at left tackle.
