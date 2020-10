The Raiders placed Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction page.

Miller was placed on the list because he either tested positive for the virus, or came into close contact with someone who did. The UCLA product became the fifth offensive linemen for the Raiders to be placed on the COVID-19 on Thursday, leaving the team extremely thin up front. If he's unable to play in Week 7, Brandon Parker would be in line for the start at left tackle.