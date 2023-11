Miller (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Miami, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

The 28-year-old offensive lineman missed Las Vegas' Week 10 win over the Jets with a shoulder issue, but he was able to log limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday, and he's got a chance to play this weekend. If Miller were to miss his second consecutive game this Sunday, Justin Herron would likely start at left tackle.