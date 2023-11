Miller is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Kansas City due to a shoulder injury.

Miller was unavailable for the Raiders' last two games due to a shoulder injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return for the final few minutes of Sunday's matchup. Justin Herron will likely see increased playing time in Miller's absence. The severity of Miller's current shoulder injury isn't yet clear, but he'll at least be able to rest during the team's Week 13 bye.