Raiders' Kolton Miller: Ruled out for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Miller was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and managed three limited practices. That won't be enough for him to suit up in Week 15, but an activation in Week 16 appears possible.
