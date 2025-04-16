Miller is not participating in Las Vegas' voluntary offseason workouts as he seeks a contract extension, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Miller is headed into the final year of a three-year, $54.015 million contract extension he signed prior to the start of the 2021 campaign. His $18 million average annual salary puts Miller as the 13th-highest-paid left tackle in the league, and the 29-year-old wants a refreshed deal after he started all 17 games last season. The Raiders have the third-most available cap space in the NFL, but it's unclear how the new regime of GM John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll view Miller as he heads into his eighth pro season.