Miller (ankle) was spotted with a boot on his right foot in the locker room after Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Bengals, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Miller was forced to exit Sunday's contest early with a right foot/ankle injury and he could be sidelined moving forward as a result. With Las Vegas idle in Week 10, the offensive tackle will have an extra week to get right before the team travels to face the Dolphins on Nov. 17.