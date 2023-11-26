site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Kolton Miller: Will return Sunday
Miller (shoulder) is active Sunday against the Chiefs.
Miller has missed each of the team's last two games, but he'll return to hold down the left tackle spot for the Raiders on Sunday.
