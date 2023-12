Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Miller has been dealing with a shoulder injury that he sustained in Week 10. He was unable to participate in practice all week and will not suit up for Sunday's contest. Justin Herron took over for Miller at left tackle when Miller left the Raiders' Week 12 loss to the Chiefs and the former figures to take over as the starter.