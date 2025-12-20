default-cbs-image
Miller (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Paul Gutierrez of the Raiders' official site reports.

Miller was a limited participant in practice all week, but he has not progressed enough in his recovery from an ankle injury to return in Week 16. He's been on IR since late September, and his next opportunity to play is Week 17 against the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 28.

