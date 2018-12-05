Raiders' Kony Ealy: Signs on with Raiders
Ealy inked a contract with the Raiders on Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
While Ealy was part of the active roster earlier in the season, he was buried on the depth chart and didn't have an opportunity to take the field. With the Raiders dealing with multiple injuries along the defensive line this time around, Ealy could make his 2018 debut Sunday.
