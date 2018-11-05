Raiders' Kony Ealy: Signs with Raiders
Ealy signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Ealy's place on the 53-man roster comes at the expense of fellow defensive end James Cowser. The former second-round pick recorded at least four sacks in each of his first three NFL seasons, and is expected to serve a depth role in Oakland's 4-3 defense.
