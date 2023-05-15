Wilkerson signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Wilkerson was waived by the Colts on May 2, and he'll now get a new opportunity in Las Vegas. The 26-year-old missed the entire 2022 campaign after suffering a concussion during training camp while with the Patriots that put him on IR. He'll likely be competing for a depth role or ultimately a practice squad spot during camp.
