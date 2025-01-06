Wilkerson signed a reserve/future contract with the Raiders on Monday.
Wilkerson has spent most of the last two seasons in Las Vegas, mainly on their practice squad. The 27-year-old appeared in three games for the Raiders last season though, making two catches on three targets for 18 yards and a touchdown.
