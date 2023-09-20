Wilkerson went without a target across 28 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills.
Wilkerson played a healthy 72 percent of the Raiders' snaps on offense in the blowout loss but remained a non-factor in the passing game. The wideout hasn't drawn a target on any of the 27 routes he has ran through the first two weeks of the season.
