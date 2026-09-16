Paye finished with six tackles (three solo) and 2.0 sacks in Sunday's 27-13 win over Miami.

The Raiders defense ended Week 1 with 5.0 sacks, with Paye accounting for 2.0 of them. He capped off the day by getting to Malik Willis in the Dolphins' final drive to help fully extinguish any chance of a late comeback. The 27-year-old veteran had played for the Colts since 2021 before signing a three-year deal with Las Vegas in March 2026. He ended his tenure in Indianapolis by appearing in 17 regular-season games, amassing 39 total tackles and 4.0 sacks.