The Raiders signed Philips to a contract Tuesday.

Philips spent all of the 2024 campaign on the Eagles' practice squad, failing to get into a game all season for the first time since he was selected by Tennessee in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-11 wideout has played in 13 regular-season contests, compiling 23 receptions on 35 targets for 259 yards and no touchdowns while also doing some work as a kick and punt returner. Notably, Philips' move to Las Vegas will reunite him with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who served as UCLA's head coach during the four seasons Philips played for the school.