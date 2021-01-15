site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-kyle-sloter-links-up-with-raiders | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Kyle Sloter: Links up with Raiders
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sloter signed a reserve/future contract with the Raiders on Friday.
Sloter hasn't played an NFL game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. The 26-year-old will compete for a depth role behind Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 12 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read