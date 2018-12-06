Raiders' Kyle Wilber: Absent from Wednesday's practice
Wilber did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.
Oakland hasn't spoken in length regarding Wilber's status so it's more a waiting game at the moment. How he fares over the next couple of practices should provide a clear indication of where he stands for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off his worst game of the season, Jamey Eisenberg is sticking with Andrew Luck in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
History is on Amari Cooper and Julian Edelman as they prepare for Week 14, Jamey Eisenberg...