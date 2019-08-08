Coach Jon Gruden called Wilber (back) day-to-day Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Wilber did not practice Thursday. The veteran linebacker is competing for a depth role in Oakland's defense. As long as Wilber remains sidelined, Te'Von Coney could benefit from increased reps.

