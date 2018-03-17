Raiders' Kyle Wilber: Inks deal to move to Oakland
Wilber signed with the Raiders on Saturday.
Wilber did not start for the Cowboys last season but appeared in all 16 regular season contests. Entering his 7th season, Wilber will look to carve out a bigger linebacking role with the Raiders.
