Wilber (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wilber appears to be making progress in his recovery from a lingering ankle injury. If he's able to get healthy in time for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers, he'll play his usual depth role in Oakland's linebacker corps.

