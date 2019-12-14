Play

The Raiders have listed Wilber (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Wilber has missed the Raiders' previous three games and is in danger of missing a fourth. He returned to practice in limited fashion on Friday and will likely be a true game-time decision Sunday.

