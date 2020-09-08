site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-kyle-wilber-remaining-with-raiders | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Kyle Wilber: Remaining with Raiders
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2020
at
2:51 pm ET 1 min read
Wilber re-signed with the Raiders on Monday.
Wilber's set for a third season in silver and black, and he should continue to operate as a depth linebacker. He appeared in 14 games last season but started just one, finishing with six combined tackles in 2019.
More News
03/25/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/20/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/19/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/15/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/14/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
12/07/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read