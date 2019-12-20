Play

Wilber (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Wilber put in two limited practices this week before upgrading to a full one Friday. He'll return to his special-teams role in Week 16.

