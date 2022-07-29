The Raiders placed Fackrell (undisclosed) on injured reserve Friday.
Fackrell's placement on IR before roster cuts means he's ineligible to return this season, which is a big blow to the Raiders' pass-rush depth. In his absence, Clelin Ferrell and Malcolm Koonce will likely compete for a backup spot behind the dynamic duo of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.
