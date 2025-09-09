Kelly recorded nine tackles (seven solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Patriots.

Kelly served as an every-down corner across from Eric Stokes in the season opener, and the former fell shy of only linebacker Devin White for the Raiders' team lead in total tackles Sunday. Kelly figures to continue playing ahead of fellow cornerbacks Darien Porter and Decamerion Richardson against the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 2.