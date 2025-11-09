Kelly logged one tackle and two interceptions during the Raiders' 10-7 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Kelly recorded his first two interceptions of the season during Thursday's AFC West tilt. He picked off Bo Nix in the second and fourth quarters, but the Raiders offense wasn't able to capitalize by turning those turnovers into points. Kelly started in each of the first seven games of the regular season but has worked in a rotational over the last two games with Darien Porter, though the former's performance Thursday could lead to more playing time over the second half of the regular season.