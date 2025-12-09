Kelly suffered a ruptured patella tendon during the Raiders' 24-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Kelly was carted off the field and into the locker room after sustaining the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game. Garafolo relays that there is some good news in that Kelly did not suffer any ligament damage, which opens the door for the third-year cornerback to return at some point during the 2026 campaign. Kelly will end the 2025 regular season with 40 tackles (31 solo), six pass defenses (three interceptions) and one fumble recovery across 13 games. With Kelly done for the year, rookie third-rounder Darien Porter is poised for a larger role on the outside corner.