Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: All over field Sunday
Joyner recorded seven tackles, all solo, and a pass defensed across 76 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Colts.
Joyner was second on the team in tackles and played in 97 percent of the defensive snaps in the contest. He now has 20 tackles on the year, which is the third highest on the team. He'll now shift his focus to containing Chase Daniels and the Bears offense.
More News
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: All good for Week 3•
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Listed as questionable•
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: May play slot cornerback•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Settles in Oakland•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Won't be franchise tagged•
-
Rams' Lamarcus Joyner: Expected to practice Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Waivers: Starters emerge
There are stopgap measures available if you need them, but the top targets on waivers in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
How does Melvin Gordon's return shake up the trade values chart? Dave Richard provides the...
-
Week 5 WR Preview: Waivers, DFS & more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...