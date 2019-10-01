Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: All over the field Sunday
Joyner recorded seven tackles, all solo, and a pass defensed across 76 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Colts.
Joyner was second on the team in tackles and played in 97 percent of the defensive snaps in the contest. He now has 20 tackles on the year, which is the third-highest on the team. He'll now shift his focus to containing Chase Daniels and the Bears offense.
