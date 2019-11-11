Play

Joyner (hamstring) is not nursing a season-ending injury, Jeremy Fowler reports.

Joyner suffered a significant hamstring injury during last Thursday's win over the Chargers, but the expectation appears to be that he'll return to full health in time for the playoffs, should Oakland earn a berth. The exact details of Joyner's recovery timeline remain undisclosed at this time, leaving the possibility for a return late in the regular season open. In any case, Curtis Riley, Erik Harris, D.J. Swearinger and even Dallin Leavitt are candidates to see expanded roles in the Raiders' secondary as long as Joyner is unable to go.

