Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Avoids season-ending injury
Joyner (hamstring) is not nursing a season-ending injury, Jeremy Fowler reports.
Joyner suffered a significant hamstring injury during last Thursday's win over the Chargers, but the expectation appears to be that he'll return to full health in time for the playoffs, should Oakland earn a berth. The exact details of Joyner's recovery timeline remain undisclosed at this time, leaving the possibility for a return late in the regular season open. In any case, Curtis Riley, Erik Harris, D.J. Swearinger and even Dallin Leavitt are candidates to see expanded roles in the Raiders' secondary as long as Joyner is unable to go.
More News
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Considered week-to-week•
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Leaves late with injury•
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: All over field Sunday•
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: All good for Week 3•
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: Listed as questionable•
-
Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner: May play slot cornerback•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...