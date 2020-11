The Raiders placed Joyner on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, indicating that he's been ruled out for the Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Joyner was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and cleared the league's protocols Saturday. However, the 29-year-old safety has either tested positive for the virus or he's been deemed a close contact to an infected person again. His status for Week 12 is uncertain at this time as well.