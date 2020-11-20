The Raiders activated Joyner from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Raiders still have a handful of defensive starters on the COVID-19 list, but Joyner passed the necessary protocols and returned to team activities Friday. Depending on whether Johnathan Abram is activated, Joyner could handle the starting strong safety role Sunday against the Chiefs, and he should have a role on defense regardless.

More News